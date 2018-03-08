Photo: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Today is International Women’s Day and to celebrate, McDonald’s is turning their famous golden arches upside down. The company has long been known for their signature curved “M” symbol, but today it’s becoming a “W.”

The giant arches have been physically inverted at one California restaurant, but the upside-down arches will replace the normal ones on McDonald’s digital channels today. At another 100 locations in the U.S., McDonald’s employees will wear special hats and shirts to mark the occasion.

“For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches,” says McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis. She says the fast food giant is flipping its logo “in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere.”

The first IWD celebration took place in 1911. That’s when more than one-million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland attended rallies and events to campaign for women’s rights and to end gender discrimination.

Today, International Women’s Day gives us an opportunity to recognize all of the economic, political, and social achievements women have accomplished throughout history. In the fifteen countries where it is an official holiday, IWD is similar Mother’s Day. People honor their mothers, wives, friends, and colleagues with flowers and small gifts. This year’s theme is #PressforProgress – a call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive. For some ideas on how to accomplish that, log on to www.InternationalWomensDay.com.