Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORKJan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Music video’s are suppose to elevate a song and provide a visual story to the lyrics. Camila Cabella did exactly that! Today (March 8) the former Fifth Harmony star debuted the new music video for her song “Never Be The Same” and it’s HOT!

The Havana singer expressed in an interview awhile back that “Never Be The Same” is the best song she’s ever created and it only took an hour!

“I love love songs and I feel like that song captures what it feels like to be in love. That, and it was the easiest song to write. I did it in like an hour. Compare that to ‘Havana,’ which took months.”

Taylor Swift confirmed the rumors and tweeted out that Camila Cabella will be one the opening acts on her “Reputation Stadium Tour” which hits Ford Field on August 28th. Tickets are still available for the show with WYCD!

I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018

So what did you think of her new music video and are you excited to see Camila Cabello open up for Taylor Swift?