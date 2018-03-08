Relationship concept. Woman and man sitting on couch looking serious to each other face to face
Body language can show a lot about a couple’s feelings for each other, but it can be tricky to decode. So here is a quick guide to what all those subtle movements, positions, and expressions say about a relationship, according to professor and couples therapist Terri Orbuch.
- Holding hands – Touching indicates intimacy and emotional closeness and the way you hold hands reveals more. Holding hands fully clasped and walking close enough for your shoulders to touch shows more happiness and closeness than walking with a big gap between you or only holding a few fingers.
- Hand behind the back – Some take this as a power move, with the person placing their hand showing they have more power in the relationship. But others say it’s a sign of caring, comfort and emotional closeness.
- Arm over the shoulder – When one partner places their arm over or around the other person’s shoulders, it’s a loving gesture that shows a desire to be closer.
- Holding onto the arm – Orbuch says this formal move is less intimate and romantic and doesn’t show closeness.
- One partner walking in front of the other – This could indicate that the couple isn’t acting as a team and may not be very happy. But in certain circumstances, walking single file is necessary, so if a man lets his lady walk into a room or line first, it’s a sign of respect and caring.
- Sitting on lap – Most couples don’t do this unless they’re really comfortable with each other, so it’s a sign of intimacy and that they’ve probably been together for a while.
Source: Women’s Health Magazine
