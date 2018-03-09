By Rob Stone
Does this dog have a human face?

A picture of a dog named Yogi has gone viral because people think his face is very human-like. Yogi’s owner said she never noticed anything different about Yogi until she posted a picture of the pup on Facebook. A friend posted it on Reddit and the comments started coming in.

One person said, “It looks like Nicolas Cage dressed like an Ewok.” Another said, “I laughed, then I got uncomfortable, now I’m rocking back and forth desperately trying to convince myself it’s just a face swap.” Other photos of Yogi make him look like a typical dog.

The human-like facial quality of some pictures may be the way he’s looking at the camera and the way his fur is groomed. Find this post on social media and share it with your listeners. Have them send pics to you of their human looking pets.

