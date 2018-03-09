Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kelly Clarkson has teamed up with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb on a new song. Kelly sings the tune “I Loved You Since Forever,” which was inspired by Hoda’s new children’s book by the same name.

Hoda wrote the book after adopting daughter Haley Joy, and she says her “heart exploded” when she heard the song.

“Kelly is an unbelievable human being. She changed my life,” Hoda says. “This song is now part of our family history. It’s amazing that she did that for Haley and for me and for anyone that listens to it and feels like the song is about them.”

Proceeds from the song will go to the organization helpusadopt.org.