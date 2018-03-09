Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

Black Panther is now the 9th highest grossing movie of all time! That didn’t take long. It’s NO surprise it’s getting a sequel!!

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was speaking to EW and was asked about the prospect of a follow up movie. His response was exactly what we wanted to hear.

“Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

YAY! The next question: when will it come out? Speculation from Comicbook.com thinks we’ll see Black Panther 2 in the first part of 2020.

How excited are you for a ‘Black Panther’ sequel? Can’t wait for the another soundtrack too! I LOVE this song!