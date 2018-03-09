Photo: David McClister

Scotty McCreery is still on cloud nine after charting his very first Number One hit with “Five More Minutes.” The feat comes seven years after landing his first record deal on the heels of winning American Idol.

Despite the setbacks along the way, Scotty tells us it’s made the victory that much sweeter. It’s been a journey, with this song in particular and just my career in general, but we started out seven years ago over there on Universal, the biggest label in Nashville. We had some good success but we never quite got to that Number One spot and (I) transitioned away from them and had a year where I didn’t know what was gonna happen. (I) lost ‘Five More Minutes,’ got it back and finally decided to put it out independently in 2017 just cause we knew if we were gonna bet on a song we were gonna bet on ‘Five More Minutes’ cause we knew how special it was, so it’s been fun to see us get to the top but it’s been not without some obstacles and hurdles but that’s life. Life’s not supposed to be easy. It’s supposed to have some difficulties and that’s what makes it all the more sweeter.”

Scotty co-wrote “Five More Minutes,” which is included on his upcoming album, Seasons Change, due out on March 16th.

Scotty joins Russel Dickerson at the Fillmore in Detroit for our annual Jammin’ For Joseph concert on March 22nd!