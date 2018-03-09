Photo: Dreamstime
(99.5 WYCD) — Toys ‘R’ Us is reportedly on the verge of liquidating its U.S. stores.
Sources tell CNBC the move could come soon, but say the situation remains fluid.
Toys ‘R’ Us was already planning about 180 store closures after a rocky holiday season.
The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy last September as it struggled with nearly $5 billion in debt.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.