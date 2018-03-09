Photo: Jim Wright
By Scott T. Sterling
Vince Gill is the epitome of grandpa goals.
The country music legend has been caught on video feeding his sweet baby granddaughter, Everly, while sitting in a rocking chair in front of a crackling fireplace.
The serene scene was captured by Gill’s daughter, Jenny, Everly’s mom.
“First bottle by the fire in Granddad’s arms,” she captioned the heartwarming clip.
Watch it below.
