Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Vince Gill is the epitome of grandpa goals.

The country music legend has been caught on video feeding his sweet baby granddaughter, Everly, while sitting in a rocking chair in front of a crackling fireplace.

Related: Watch Vince Gill Surprise Chris Young with Grand Ole Opry Induction

The serene scene was captured by Gill’s daughter, Jenny, Everly’s mom.

“First bottle by the fire in Granddad’s arms,” she captioned the heartwarming clip.



Watch it below.