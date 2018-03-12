Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Did you watch the watch the reboot of American Idol last night? In my opinion Katy Perry made the show. She was the most natural at giving criticism where it was needed and the most fun with contestants. Lionel Richie, the legend brought warmth and wisdom to the show. However our country boy, Luke Bryan seemed like he struggled a little bit with having to be honest with the not so good singers. Luke Bryan did express in recent interview that he had a hard time being mean.

“It’s interesting. It’s a little out of my comfort zone to just pick people apart, but you have to,” he said. “It’s what you signed up for.”

I felt bad for Luke although he got better with it as the auditions went on. He’s still as charming as ever! I did enjoy his bantering with his fellow celebrity judges. There’s a new bromance going on with Lionel and Luke!!

After things got going I enjoyed Idol more, but from the start of the show I wasn’t impressed. I didn’t see host Ryan Seacrest in the show too much and it took way too long for a decent singer to blow me away. I understand you have to sift through it but my time is valuable and I don’t have two hours to just sit there and watch tv. I got up and did some things around the house until I heard something worth my time.

And my personal favorite was the inspiring story and voice of this R&B singer named Dennis Lorenzo.

So what do you think of the return of American Idol/ New network , new judges, and new talent to follow! Catch it again tonight at 8p on ABC.