By Scott T. Sterling

It’s not too late to send Carrie Underwood a belated happy birthday wish.

The country superstar celebrated her 35th birthday over the weekend (March 10). Underwood’s husband, Nashville Predators hockey player, Mike Fisher, recognized the occasion in vintage fashion.

Fisher shared a glorious throwback pic of his wife for her birthday, and it’s a wonder to behold.

“Happy birthday to an incredible wife and an amazing mom with killer hair!,” Fisher captioned the photo, which featured Underwood sporting a sky-high coif teased towards the heavens with what appears to be a lethal amount of hairspray.

“All kidding aside you’re a blessing to Izzy and I everyday! Love you Carrie,” Fisher added to the post.

Here’s hoping Fisher surprised his wife with a giant framed version of this photo over the fireplace. You’ll see why below.