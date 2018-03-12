The 'Skinny' On Tim McGraw! [Take Poll Here]When I saw all the recent photo's of Tim McGraw and his super skinny new physique, I really was alarmed! We all watched as Leann Rimes lost way too much weight with her bones sticking out, while she denied that she had any issues with her weight. Leann looks way better now, since she has put a few pounds back on and looks super fit and fabulous! So when I saw the photos of Tim looking super skinny and gaunt in the face, I was actually worried that he might be sick or something. But now I hear the truth in why he has lost so much weight....check it out here and see some of the almost 'scary-skinny' pictures that I am talking about!