Photo: Miller Mobley
Jason Aldean and his 10-year-old daughter, Kendyl, headed out to a father/daughter dance at her school on Saturday (March 10th). The event was 80’s themed, and the two were dressed the part, with Jason sporting a Michael Jackson t-shirt, red jacket ala Michael and black nylon pants with red trim along with a bandana tied around his head and some funky shades. Kendyl paid homage to Madonna with a tulle skirt, leggings and fishnet gloves. Jason posted a picture of them on social media writing, “80’s themed father daughter dance tonite….. Me and Kendyl bout to crush it!”
