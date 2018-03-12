Photo: Alex Alvga

By Scott T. Sterling

Kane Brown is really excited to share his new music with fans. He’s so excited that he can’t stop teasing the new tunes on social media.

The rising country star has shared clips from a pair on new songs via Instagram over the weekend.

In the first clip, Brown is seen posted up on a kitchen counter dancing with one his dogs as a new upbeat song plays. If the chorus is to be believed, the song’s title is something akin to “I Lose It.”

“Tag someone you’re gonna be jamming the new music with,” is how Brown captioned the post.

In a more recent post, Brown is back at the kitchen counter to share an extended snippet of a more heartfelt and introspective tune, tentatively titled “Home Sick,” per the Instagram caption.

If these teases are any indication, Kane Brown is cooking up a killer LP that sounds to be chock full of great songs.