By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Kid Rock is officially cementing his place in wrestling immortality next month.

As first reported by Billboard, the Detroit native will join the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing as a member of the Class of 2018.

He’ll be inducted into the hallowed hall on Friday, April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.

The announcement detailed Kid Rock’s involvement with WWE, noting “several of his songs have been the official themes for WWE pay-per-view events.”

The Undertaker and Stacy Kiebler have also used his songs as entrance music at times.

Kid Rock will join the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Drew Carey, Bob Uecker and Pete Rose in the Celebrity Wing.

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world,” Kid Rock said, per Taylor Weatherby of Billboard. “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”