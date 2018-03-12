Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today

On Sunday night, Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during his performance in Dublin, Ireland.

He had reportedly just finished singing his hit “Humble & Kind” during his set at the Country to Country Festival, when he dropped to his knees and then sat down.

Faith Hill took to the stage shortly after to address the situation, saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”

A representative for McGraw confirmed and issued the following statement: “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”