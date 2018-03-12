Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today

On Sunday night, Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during his performance in Dublin, Ireland.

He had reportedly just finished singing his hit “Humble & Kind” during his set at the Country to Country Festival, when he dropped to his knees and then sat down.

Faith Hill took to the stage shortly after to address the situation, saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”

A representative for McGraw confirmed and issued the following statement: “Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live