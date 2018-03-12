Photo: Dreamstime

(99.5 WYCD) — A seemingly small gesture at a restaurant outside Houston that wasn’t part of the job description for a Waffle House waitress has now had a big effect on her life.

It happened last weekend, when 18-year-old Evoni Williams was serving an elderly man breakfast.

Seventy-eight-year-old Adrien Charpentier was having trouble with his meal at a Texas Waffle House.

He asked Williams if she could lend a hand by cutting up his food.

Diner Laura Wolf happened to be watching, grabbed her phone and started snapping photos, which she uploaded to her Facebook page.

The photo went viral leading the city of La Marque declare Evoni Nene Williams Day and offered her a $16,000 scholarship to Texas Southern University.

Williams said, “It’s something I’d do any other day.”