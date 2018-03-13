Brantley Gilbert has assured fans he’s safe following a scary fire on his tour bus. The singer shared video of the bus in flames, and even got in a little joke about the pyro on his current “The Ones That Like Me Tour.”

“Hey y’all…. adding pyro back into the set…. working out details now…,” he wrote next to the video, which featured his song “Hell On Wheels.” “In all seriousness…. thankful no one was injured…. bus drivers are safe…. I’m safe…. see y’all back on the road soon….”

Source: Brantley Gilbert