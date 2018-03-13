Brantley Gilbert has assured fans he’s safe following a scary fire on his tour bus. The singer shared video of the bus in flames, and even got in a little joke about the pyro on his current “The Ones That Like Me Tour.”
“Hey y’all…. adding pyro back into the set…. working out details now…,” he wrote next to the video, which featured his song “Hell On Wheels.” “In all seriousness…. thankful no one was injured…. bus drivers are safe…. I’m safe…. see y’all back on the road soon….”
Source: Brantley Gilbert
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.