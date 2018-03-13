Photo: Dreamstime

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Calling all margarita lovers who enjoy a premium margarita at a super-cheap price:

All day on March 13, Chili’s official birthday, the restaurant will offer its best-selling cocktail for $3.13.

The Presidente Margarita has been a hit since it was added to the menu in the mid-90s. The restaurant’s top-tier marg is made with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Premium Orange Liqueur, and Presidente Brandy, plus the sweet and sour mix used in all of Chili’s margarita recipes.

The top-shelf margarita typically costs a little more than $7 meaning you could basically get two margaritas for less than the price of one.

Chili’s also takes this hit drink very seriously. According to Vine Pair, the drink is shaken exactly 25 times while waiters walk it to your table. Three ounces are poured into a glass, and the leftover two ounces stay on the table for you to enjoy.

The margarita special will only be offered on the 13th, which is appropriately a Tuesday (Taco Tuesday and cheap margs makes for a great mid-week treat).

However, if you aren’t lucky enough to make your way to Chili’s on Tuesday there is another margarita deal you can take advantage of.

According to Chili’s instagram, the Lucky Jameson Margarita, which is made with a “splash of Jameson, mixed with Lunazul and stirred with luck,” will be available for the entire month of March for only $5.

This is just part of their Margarita of the Month program they have for 2018.