Dreamstime

Disney is planning to bring it’s beloved tale of “Beauty and the Beast” to audiences via a live concert at the Hollywood Bowl!! Zooey Deschanel is set to play the role of Belle.

BIG NEWS! Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is coming to the @hollywoodbowl on 5/25 and 5/26 and I’m singing the songs of Belle! Tickets go on sale on 3/16 but you can get yours early TOMORROW 3/13 at 10am PT w/ the code: BELLE https://t.co/ZGqpDIJTCK! #beautyandthebowl pic.twitter.com/wP2l08U3sE — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) March 12, 2018

The two night event is being called simply “Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert” and besides Deschanel as Belle, Kelsey Grammar will play Lumiere, Taye Diggs as Gaston, Rebel Wilson as LeFou, Jane Krakowsi as Mrs Potts, and more big names round out the cast.

“Beauty and the Beast in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” will take place May 25th and 26th. If I was in California I would definitely try to get tickets! Maybe one day Disney will travel with their live concerts.

What are your thoughts on Disney finding ways to reinvent their classic stories? Let’s have a magical Disney moment!