The tale as old as time is being told once again!By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Beauty And The Beast, Disney, Jane Krakowsi, Kelsey Grammar, Rebel Wilson, Taye Diggs, Zooey Deschanel

Dreamstime

Disney is planning to bring it’s beloved tale of “Beauty and the Beast” to audiences via a live concert at the Hollywood Bowl!!  Zooey Deschanel is set to play the role of Belle.

The two night event is being called simply “Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert” and besides Deschanel as Belle, Kelsey Grammar will play Lumiere, Taye Diggs as Gaston, Rebel Wilson as LeFou, Jane Krakowsi as Mrs Potts, and more big names round out the cast.

“Beauty and the Beast in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” will take place May 25th and 26th.  If I was in California I would definitely try to get tickets!  Maybe one day Disney will travel with their live concerts.

What are your thoughts on Disney finding ways to reinvent their classic stories?  Let’s have a magical Disney moment!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live