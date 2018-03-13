By Frank Williams Jr.
Kid Rock is getting inducted into a Hall of Fame, but not for his music. The singer will become a member of the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6th, as part of WrestleMania 34 weekend. Rock’s ceremony will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Rock joins Snoop Dogg, Mike TysonArnold Schwarzenegger, Drew Carey, Bob Uecker and Pete Rose, as a member of the wrestling organization’s celebrity HOF wing.

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world,” he tells Billboard.” “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

Source: Billboard

