By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today

As we previously told you, Tim McGraw collapsed on stage while performing at the C2C Festival in Dublin, Ireland Sunday night, but it certainly looks like he’s already on the mend.

Tim was unable to finish his set at the fest due to dehydration, but paparazzi caught him yesterday morning and he seemed to be doing okay. In fact, he even flashed a thumbs up to waiting photographers, reassuring them that he was doing well.

His publicist later added, “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

tim mcgraw Tim McGraw Gives The Thumbs Up Following Stage Collapse

Flynet – Splash News

 

Check out the photo of Tim here.

Source: Eonline

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live