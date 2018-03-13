Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today

As we previously told you, Tim McGraw collapsed on stage while performing at the C2C Festival in Dublin, Ireland Sunday night, but it certainly looks like he’s already on the mend.

Tim was unable to finish his set at the fest due to dehydration, but paparazzi caught him yesterday morning and he seemed to be doing okay. In fact, he even flashed a thumbs up to waiting photographers, reassuring them that he was doing well.

His publicist later added, “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

Check out the photo of Tim here.

Source: Eonline