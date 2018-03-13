Photo: imageSPACE / Sipa / USA Today
As we previously told you, Tim McGraw collapsed on stage while performing at the C2C Festival in Dublin, Ireland Sunday night, but it certainly looks like he’s already on the mend.
Tim was unable to finish his set at the fest due to dehydration, but paparazzi caught him yesterday morning and he seemed to be doing okay. In fact, he even flashed a thumbs up to waiting photographers, reassuring them that he was doing well.
His publicist later added, “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”
Check out the photo of Tim here.
Source: Eonline
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.