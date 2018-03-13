Photo: Jason Ogulnik / Sipa / USA Today

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has been a father now for almost three months and he says his baby girl, Olivia (“Liv”) has changed his life and given him a fresh perspective on even the littlest things. He tells us: “Definitely put things in perspective. It puts sleep into perspective and food into perspective and everything else into perspective. But it’s a cool, it’s a really amazing journey and it’s a true miracle when you get to experience it. And I don’t know how somebody can’t believe in God or a higher power or something when you see a baby being created and in your wife’s belly and then watching it come out and all of sudden there’s a new human in your house. It’s pretty wild but it’s been amazing and I wouldn’t change a thing about it and she’s just an angel. She can literally just melt your heart with a smile. It’s crazy.”

Florida Georgia Line’s latest top 10 single, “Meant to Be,” with Bebe Rexha, continues its climb up the charts. They will all perform the song on next month’s ACM Awards, taking place in Las Vegas on April 15th on CBS.