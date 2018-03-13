By Annie Reuter
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour returns in 2018 and the singer is bringing along a diverse mix of musicians.
Related: Willie Nelson Shares ‘Last Man Standing’ Title Track and Video: Watch
Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Ryan Bingham will join the country legend at various stops, and more acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The Outlaw Music Festival Tour begins May 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nine dates have been announced, including Bristow, Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Little Rock, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas reports Rolling Stone. The last scheduled date is July 1 in The Woodlands, Texas. Tickets go on sale March 16 at noon local time.
2018 Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates:
5/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Alison Krauss
Delta Rae
More TBA
5/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
5/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
More TBA
6/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
6/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
JD McPhersonMore TB
6/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
6/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle KidMore TBA
6/30 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Ryan Bingham
The Head and the Heart
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA
7/1 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA