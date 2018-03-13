Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour returns in 2018 and the singer is bringing along a diverse mix of musicians.

Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Ryan Bingham will join the country legend at various stops, and more acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour begins May 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Nine dates have been announced, including Bristow, Virginia, Cincinnati, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Little Rock, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas reports Rolling Stone. The last scheduled date is July 1 in The Woodlands, Texas. Tickets go on sale March 16 at noon local time.

2018 Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates:

5/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Alison Krauss

Delta Rae

More TBA

5/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

5/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

More TBA

6/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

6/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

JD McPhersonMore TB

6/24 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

6/29 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle KidMore TBA

6/30 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Ryan Bingham

The Head and the Heart

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA

7/1 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA