Dreamstime

The popular reality show Big Brother is casting for season 20 and they are heading to Detroit this weekend! Who’s ready to play?

The Big Brother open casting call is this Sunday March 18th at Fifth Avenue in Royal Oak from 11a-2pm.

Robyn, the Head Casting Director, called Roxanne and gave some AWESOME pointers on what they’re looking for. Take a listen!

All applicants must meet the eligibility requirements in order to be considered. For all the details visit www.bigbrothercasting.tv