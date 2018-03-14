(99.5 WYCD) — Remember the Snuggie craze about a decade ago? Did you buy one of the not-quite-a-robe, not-quite-a-blanket or some other As Seen On TV product? You might be entitled to a refund check.
Allstar Marketing Group has agreed to pay more than $7.2 million to consumers after being sued by the Federal Trade Commission over alleged false advertising related to their “buy one, get one free” deals.
The FTC says the group did not disclose the extra fees associated with the offers.
Checks to 218,000 consumers, which could total around $33, will be mailed out this week.
