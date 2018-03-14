Filed Under:Hootie and the Blowfish, Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, luke combs

Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is going home, and he’s bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride.

The country star has revealed a massive gig at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park featuring special guests Hootie and the Blowfish, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

Related: Jason Aldean Sports His Best ’80s Attire for Father-Daughter Dance

Aldean made the announcement on social media. See the tweet with the announcement video below.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 23, with a special presale set for March 20. Get concert details right here.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live