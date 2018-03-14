By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Kane Brown sang his way into history, setting the Guinness World Records title for the first act to top five U.S. country charts simultaneously. Kane already knew about the chart feats, but he was suprised this week with a plaque from Guinness certifying that it was, in fact, a world record. The singer was at his label, Sony Nashville, when he was presented with the plaque, as he tells us: “We were just talking about my album going platinum and we were just excited about it, and then they pulled out that I had the five charts at number one. I didn’t even know it was a thing at the time. So it was just awesome to be the first artist to do it. I remember being in elementary school and middle school and just going thru and looking at all the books.  So, that was probably one of my favorite things.  So it just feels awesome.”

Those five US country charts are Top Country Albums (Kane Brown Deluxe Edition); Country Digital Song Sales (“Heaven”); and Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, and Country Streaming Songs (“What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina).

Kane is nominated for ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year and ACM Vocal Collaboration for “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina at the 53rd annual ACM Awards, which will be broadcast live on April 15th on CBS.

