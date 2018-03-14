Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tim McGraw is back in the U.S. following his on-stage collapse in Dublin, Ireland, and paparazzi caught up with him at the airport in New York to see how he’s doing.

When TMZ cameras asked Tim what he thinks happened, he blamed the collapse on “lots of flying and dehydration,” and suggested he may need to change his lifestyle a bit, noting, “I gotta cut short my workouts.”

As for flying, Tim does have plenty of time before he has to deal with that. His “Soul 2 Soul“ tour with Faith Hill doesn’t resume until May 31st. Check out Tim’s interview with TMZ here.

Source: TMZ