By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under:McDonald's, Mother's Day

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Mother’s Day is still a few months away, but it’s never too early to start planning. And if you’re in the UK and looking for a cheap way to treat mom to a meal out this year on her special day, the McDonald’s in Newcastle upon Tyne, England has a Mother’s Day menu to help you celebrate.

Their three-course meal features all your favorites from Mickey D’s. For the first course, you get your choice of mozzarella sticks, four McNuggets, or carrot sticks and dip. Then for the main course, they offer a Big Mac, or a chicken sandwich, Filet-O-Fish or a veggie burger. And to finish off the meal, dessert options are a McFlurry, fruit, a muffin, or an apple pie.

So if your mom has a good sense of humor and likes the golden arches, this could be the Mother’s Day meal for her. And since it’s just under $14, it’s really a bargain. All you have to do is get mom to the UK by May.

Source: Delish

