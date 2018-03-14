(Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Sydney Uselton sent a text to someone who she thought was her friend asking for her opinion on a dress. The girl was shopping for her upcoming high school formal. But she actually texted Tony Wood, who replied…with his approval…and that of his kids!

“My wife isn’t home, so I couldn’t get her opinion, but the kids and I think you look stunning in your dress!,” he wrote. “You should definitely go with that one!” To cap the message, he included a snap of five his kids giving her a thumbs up. And here’s where it gets cool…though not without heart. So Sydney shared a screenshot of the conv with her friend…who shared it online.

One thing led to another and the post went viral which also brought attention to Wood’s Facebook page for his son, Kaizler…who wasn’t in the pic. You see, Kaizler was diagnosed with pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015, which is when a GoFundMe page was set up to help with the four-year-old’s cancer treatments. Once the word got out, the family’s goal of $10-grand was smashed – as people have (so far) donated more than $37-thousand!