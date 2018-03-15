Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood is looking back.

The country music superstar is celebrating Throwback Thursday by remembering the night she was formally invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by non less than Randy Travis.

“This makes me cry every single time. Thank you for welcoming me into the family 10 years ago,” Underwood posted, along with a video of the moment.

“I was asked by the management of the Grand Ole Opry to come out here and ask you if you would like to be their next member,” Travis says in the video after praising her performance. Underwood tearfully accepts the invitation.

Watch it happen and share in Underwood’s happy tears below.