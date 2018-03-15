SIPA USA
By Lauren Hoffman
It was a ’90s country party in Nashville March 14 at the Marathon Music Works.
Adam Sanders’ sold-out show had quite the lineup. Cole Swindell, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, LOCASH, and more had “Too Much Fun” together paying tribute to Daryle Singletary.
Singletary’s “Too Much Fun” was released in 1995 as the third single from his self-titled debut album.
Daryle Singletary is truly missed after passing away at the age of 46 February 12. The country singer-songwriter died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Watch below!
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.