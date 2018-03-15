SIPA USA

By Lauren Hoffman

It was a ’90s country party in Nashville March 14 at the Marathon Music Works.

Adam Sanders’ sold-out show had quite the lineup. Cole Swindell, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, LOCASH, and more had “Too Much Fun” together paying tribute to Daryle Singletary.

Singletary’s “Too Much Fun” was released in 1995 as the third single from his self-titled debut album.

Daryle Singletary is truly missed after passing away at the age of 46 February 12. The country singer-songwriter died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee.

