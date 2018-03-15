Filed Under:Carly Pearce, Concert, Country, Detroit, Ford Field, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Bryan Detroit, Luke Bryan Detroit Show, Luke Bryan Detroit Ticket Date, Luke Bryan Tour, Morgan Wallen, october, On Sale Ticket Date Luke Bryan, On Sale Ticket Date Set For Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Show, tour, What Makes You Country, What Makes You Country Tour XL, When Do Tickets Go On Sale For Luke Bryan

Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Award-winning country superstar Luke Bryan will play the Ford Field Friday, October 26.

The stop in Detroit is part of the “What Makes You Country” tour. Bryan will be joined by special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.

Tickets for his show go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

It’s sort of become ritual for Bryan to play at Ford Field before Halloween. In years past, he previously closed out his 2015 Kick The Dust Up Tour and 2016 Kill the Lights Tour at Ford Field.

