Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Award-winning country superstar Luke Bryan will play the Ford Field Friday, October 26.

The stop in Detroit is part of the “What Makes You Country” tour. Bryan will be joined by special guests Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.

Tickets for his show go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

It’s sort of become ritual for Bryan to play at Ford Field before Halloween. In years past, he previously closed out his 2015 Kick The Dust Up Tour and 2016 Kill the Lights Tour at Ford Field.