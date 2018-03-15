Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Happy 15th anniversary to Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams–Paisley!

Brad first fell in love with Kimberly on the big screen. In 2001, shortly after getting dumped, he went to see the movie Father of the Bride starring Kim and Steve Martin. He thought she was smart, funny and the kind of girl he’d like to meet.

In 2002, Kimberly appeared in his video for “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song).”

The following year they were married at the Stauffer Chapel on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu.