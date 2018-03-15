Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jake Owen is feeling sweet.

The country star has shared a heartwarming social media post regarding a recent bonding moment with his 5-year-old daughter, Olive Pearl.

“I spent this morning taking my little girl to school because it was daddy daughter donut day,” Owen shared on Instagram. “It was pretty awesome looking around at all the other Dads…being Dads…She reminded me I’m 24 years old, and also reminded me to cherish this time in a woman’s life when they don’t care if they have chocolate frosting all over their face.”

The post comes with a series of pictures of Owen and Olive making the most of the day, and munching on the sweet treats.

See the post below, and is anyone else hungry for donuts?