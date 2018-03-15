Photo: Megan May/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Sipa USA
We have plenty of amazing restaurants to choose from in the real world, but some of the places we really wish we could eat at only exist on our televisions. Wouldn’t life be that much better if we could dine at one of these fictional eateries from our favorite TV shows?
- Bluth’s Original Frozen Banana Stand, “Arrested Development” – A day on the California boardwalk would be better with one of these chocolate covered bananas.
- Bob’s Burgers, “Bob’s Burgers” – Who wouldn’t want to bite into the signature burger of the day from this cartoon world?
- Central Perk, “Friends” – There was way more coffee drinking than eating happening here on the beloved show, but there were pastries served, so that counts, right?
- The Double R, “Twin Peaks” – When you want a damn fine cup of coffee and a slice of cherry pie, this Washington state spot is it.
- Goodburger, “All That” – Kids who loved Nickelodeon in the ‘90s, this one’s for you.
- Krusty Burger, “The Simpsons” – Buck the healthy eating trend at this greasy spoon known for having some of the unhealthiest fast food around.
- Krusty Krab, “Spongebob Squarepants” – Their burgers are known for being addictive.
- The Lanford Lunchbox, “Roseanne” – For loose meat sandwiches, served with a side of sass.
- Los Pollos Hermanos, “Breaking Bad” – Maybe it was just a front for Gus’s drug trafficking, but they did serve top-notch fried chicken, too.
- Luke’s Diner, “Gilmore Girls” – It’s THE place for coffee in Stars Hollow.
- Monk’s Cafe, “Seinfeld” – How great would it be to eat an egg white omelet with Jerry?
Source: The Daily Meal
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
