Filed Under:eric pasley, Eric Pasley New Song, new song, Young Forever

By Lauren Hoffman

Eric Paslay has returned with a brand new single titled, “Young Forever.” The country singer’s latest release will be featured on his highly-anticipated sophomore record.

Paslay co-wrote his new track alongside Chris Destefano and Morgan Evans. “Young Forever” follows the 35-year-old’s debut record which features his No. 1 smash hit, “Friday Night.”

“When we wrote ‘Young Forever’ it totally reignited the fire – I couldn’t wait to record it and get it out to the fans. I think it captured the joy, the dream and the hope that made me fall in love with music when I was a kid and it reminds me, every time I play it, why I keep falling in love with music over and over again,” Paslay said.

Listen to Eric Paslay’s “Young Forever” above.

You can see Pasley live at Coyote Joe’s on Friday, March 16!

