Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK
By Lauren Hoffman
Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland March 11. Luckily, the country superstar is doing just fine since landing back in the United States.
McGraw was in the midst of his appearance at the C2C Festival with Faith Hill when he had dropped to his knees.
Hill reported to their fans shortly after that McGraw was dehydrated and “made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage.”
TMZ caught the “Speak to a Girl” singer outside JFK airport in New York and of course asked how he was feeling. McGraw was in good spirits joking that he will have to “cut his workouts short.”
Click here to watch the clip.
