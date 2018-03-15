Photo: Scott Griessel | Dreamstime.com

We’ve all been THAT table at a restaurant before. Maybe it took us too long to decide what to order, or we were way too picky, or we stayed long after the kitchen closed, but we’ve all been guilty of a dining out faux pas at some point. But according to waiters, these are the most annoying requests they get, so try to avoid these next time you eat out.

“Can I have the Cobb salad without the lettuce?” – Asking to modify an order so much that it pretty much becomes a whole different dish is just not cool.

– Asking to modify an order so much that it pretty much becomes a whole different dish is just not cool. “I know you’re about to close, but do we still have time to order dinner?” – The restaurant is a business that’s there to make money, but please don’t walk in at closing time and then linger for hours after it’s closed.

– The restaurant is a business that’s there to make money, but please don’t walk in at closing time and then linger for hours after it’s closed. “I’m friends with the owner” – Good for you and all, but don’t expect bragging to your server like that will get you freebies. When the owner’s friends come in, she always gives staff a head’s up anyway.

– Good for you and all, but don’t expect bragging to your server like that will get you freebies. When the owner’s friends come in, she always gives staff a head’s up anyway. “Can I have the Wagyu Tacos from the “Secret Menu?” – Just because Starbucks has a secret menu doesn’t mean this restaurant does. Most eateries don’t have secret one, so just stick to the actual menu when ordering, please.

– Just because Starbucks has a secret menu doesn’t mean this restaurant does. Most eateries don’t have secret one, so just stick to the actual menu when ordering, please. “My kid only eats this food. Can you ask your guys to whip up something he’ll eat?” – How about not taking your extremely picky eater to a white tablecloth restaurant or just making them order something off the kid’s menu? Or better yet, get him to eat some veggies, they’re good for him!

How about not taking your extremely picky eater to a white tablecloth restaurant or just making them order something off the kid’s menu? Or better yet, get him to eat some veggies, they’re good for him! “I just accidentally flung half of my burger on the floor while I was cutting it…” – The ice cream parlor gives kids who drop their cone on the ground another one for free, and most restaurants would give you another burger, too. But it’s still annoying and you’d better be nice about it.

– The ice cream parlor gives kids who drop their cone on the ground another one for free, and most restaurants would give you another burger, too. But it’s still annoying and you’d better be nice about it. “I’d like my steak bloody, ha ha ha” – Servers love it when tables try to be “cute” with their orders, but honesty is way more helpful when trying to avoid confusion about how to cook your food.

