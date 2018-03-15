Dreamstime

By Joe Hyer

Yes, it’s that one week of the year where everyone goes crazy for corned beef and cabbage.

It seems like it is not something we make for our families too often, though. So if you’re like us, you may find yourself looking for that recipe to make your corned beef and cabbage every year.

Don’t worry, we did your homework for you. We found the most popular recipes for your traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner:

Slow-cooked Corned Beef w/ Cabbage, Carrots (Beef 101 via YouTube)

Yes, you can make your whole feast in one slow cooker. Isn’t this amazing? Of course, this is one of the easiest St. Patrick’s Day dinner recipes on the entire web. That may also explain why it is the most popular corned beef recipe on the web EVER.

Simple Irish Soda Bread (Gordon Ramsay via YouTube)

We also scoured the web to find the best Irish soda bread. This video from Gordon Ramsay is hands down the most popular (and most referenced) recipe for Irish Soda Bread, and it is SO tasty.