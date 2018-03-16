Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville
By Robyn Collins
Brothers Osbourne now know the meaning of the term “shoey.”
Related: Brothers Osborne Share Backstage Moments From GRAMMYs
The country duo drank beer out off their own shoes, or boots in this case, while playing down under at CMC Rocks in Queensland, Australia.
“Well just got schooled as to what a ‘shoey’ is at CMC Rocks. Australia knows how to party. Might never leave this beautiful place!” reads the caption of the photographic evidence.
Check out the fun post below.
Well just got schooled as to what a "shoey" is at CMC Rocks. Australia knows how to party. Might never leave this b… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) March 16, 2018
Well just got schooled as to what a "shoey" is at CMC Rocks. Australia knows how to party. Might never leave this b… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.