By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is looking back.

The country superstar has detailed his forthcoming new album, Rearview Town, Aldean’s eighth studio effort. The full-length is set to debut April 13.

The singer shared the album’s slow-burning and introspective title track. Listen to it below.

“It’s about putting things behind you…things that have held you down…and looking ahead,” Aldean explained of the song in a press statement. “When you look at my career and the personal experiences I’ve gone through, it really seemed like a fitting title for this record and it’s one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded. It was important to me to pick songs that have substance to them, I’m more conscious of that these days.”

Among the new songs includes lost love lament “Drowns the Whiskey,” featuring Miranda Lambert. See the full tracklist below.

Aldean is sure to showcase his new material on his upcoming “High Noon Neon Tour,” set to launch on May 10 in Kansas City, MO.

1. Dirt to Dust

2. Set It Off

3. Girl Like You

4. You Make It Easy

5. Gettin’ Warmed Up

6. Blacktop Gone

7. Drowns the Whiskey featuring Miranda Lambert

8. Rearview Town

9. Love Me or Don’t

10. Like You Were Mine

11. Better at Being Who I Am

12. I’ll Wait for You

13. Ride All Night

14. Up in Smoke

15. High Noon Neon