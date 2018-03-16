It’s been seven years since 17-year-old Scotty McCreery won American Idol and released his debut album, Clear as Day. Today (Friday), he puts out his new album, Seasons Change.
Many seasons changed over the last seven years and so did Scotty. “At 17 years old I had people who said, ‘Your only 17, what are you going to sing about? ‘ I’d get so offended. ‘I’ve got plenty to say.’ Looking back what was I going to say? I was bagging groceries four months before I was making my first record.”
Over the last few years, Scotty McCreery has faced losing his record deal, death in his family, a lawsuit and on a happier note, an engagement to his longtime girlfriend Gabi [pr: GUH-bee].
So when it came to putting together his new album, Season Change, which is out today (Friday), he knew he needed to have a hand in writing all of the songs. “This particular project, from where I was coming from, where I’ve been the last few years–the ups and the downs. I felt nobody could really tell that story quite like I could.”