Photo: David McClister

It’s been seven years since 17-year-old Scotty McCreery won American Idol and released his debut album, Clear as Day. Today (Friday), he puts out his new album, Seasons Change.

Many seasons changed over the last seven years and so did Scotty. “At 17 years old I had people who said, ‘Your only 17, what are you going to sing about? ‘ I’d get so offended. ‘I’ve got plenty to say.’ Looking back what was I going to say? I was bagging groceries four months before I was making my first record.”