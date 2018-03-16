iStock
By: Rob Stone
As we approach summer, Sonic Drive Ins have the perfect slush flavor to cool you down: Pickle juice. Food and Wine reports the fast food restaurant will roll out Pickle Juice Snow Cone slushes starting in June. Taste testers say it’s not as bad as you might think. It’s sweet and tangy. It’s also a great partner with burgers, hot dogs and tater tots. Pickle flavored drinks are a trend in the U.S. There are bars serving the juice in shots and even a pickle juice flavored sports drink on the market.
Rob Stone
