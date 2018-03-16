The final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here!By Roxanne Steele
Marvel Studios just released another new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War and it’s AMAZING! Infinity War promises to be the biggest superhero film Marvel has ever made!

If one movie is going to beat Black Panther at the box office this year, it’s this one!!  I have chills after watching the trailer.  Is your body ready for this?! The release date was recently bumped up to April 27th and tickets are going fast!

 

So are you ready for this superhero showdown?

