Dreamstime
Marvel Studios just released another new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War and it’s AMAZING! Infinity War promises to be the biggest superhero film Marvel has ever made!
If one movie is going to beat Black Panther at the box office this year, it’s this one!! I have chills after watching the trailer. Is your body ready for this?! The release date was recently bumped up to April 27th and tickets are going fast!
So are you ready for this superhero showdown?
Comments
Roxanne SteeleLike on Facebook | Follow on TwitterMore from Roxanne Steele
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.