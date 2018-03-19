Photo: Andrew Nelles / USA Today
Details of the Elton John tribute albums, “Revamp and Restoration,” have been revealed. The Revamp disc will include a “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” duet from Q Tip and Demi Lovato. On Restoration, Chris Stapleton delivers a powerful rendition of “I Want Love.”
“At any stage of life you can pick out a moment…and there’s an Elton John song playing somewhere in the background,” says Chris. “His music reaches that far.”
The two-disc “Restoration” LP, due April 6th, coincide with John’s retirement from performing. He heads out for an extensive final tour of North America in September.
