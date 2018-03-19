So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email roxanne.steele@entercom.com

Here’s a few you can support!

Fundraiser for fallen Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss on March 25th 1p-7p at Dunleavy’s Pub at 6004 Allen road in Allen Park. Come show your support and enjoy great food, raffle baskets and more. All the funds raised given to the family of Officer Doss. For more information or to make a donation contact Jeanette Moeller at 734-652-7322

Crop for Paws Women’s Retreat Weekend hosted by the Plea Foundation on March 23rd- 25th at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Troy. Enjoy a weekend with the girls relaxing and getting pampered for a great cause!! Proceeds from this weekend will go towards purchasing K9 bulletproof vests and other needed equipment to K9 officers in need. Deadline to register is fast approaching. Use the promo code word WYCD when your register. For more info visit www.foundation.plea.net/events/

Adoption Associates Gala April 14th 6p-8p at Meadowbrook Country Club at 40941 W 8 Mile Rd in Northville. Join our very own Roxanne Steele as she host this important fundraiser celebrating adoption! Grab your friends for a fun evening of great food, great entertainment, a silent auction, and learn more about adoption. Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased by clicking HERE! For more information or to become a sponsor, email Nikki Racine at nracine@adoptionassociates.net or call 517.599.1910

Crop for Paws Women’s Retreat Weekend hosted by the Plea Foundation on March 23rd- 25th at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Troy. Enjoy a weekend with the girls relaxing and getting pampered for a great cause!! Proceeds from this weekend will go towards purchasing K9 bulletproof vests and other needed equipment to K9 officers in need. Deadline to register is fast approaching. Use the promo code word WYCD when your register. For more info visit www.foundation.plea.net/events/

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details

Taylor Cert gathers the 2nd Tuesday of every month. Each month is a new topic! Visit Taylorcert.org/peptalks for full 2018 schedule!

Wigs 4 Kids is one of the great organizations in Michigan we love supporting! If you or someone you know would like to donate it for kids with cancer please visit www.wigs4kids.org

Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit is always in need of volunteers and donations! Their “Truckloads of Hope” kicks of March 1st at any of the participating Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers showrooms. In need of household supplies and toiletries. Donations from the drive will benefit The Capuchin Services Center. For more info visit www.cskdetroit.org