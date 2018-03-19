By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jason Aldean is being generous with the details about his upcoming “Rearview Town” LP.

So far, we know his eighth studio album is due in stores April 13th and was produced by his longtime collaborator, Michael Knox. There are 15 new tracks with one guest appearance by Miranda Lambert.

Songwriters on the project include Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Aldean is up for two honors at the The 53rd ACM Awards. The show airs live Sunday, April 15th, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

Here’s the “Rearview Town” track listing:

1. “Dirt to Dust”
2. “Set It Off”
3. “Girl Like You”
4. “You Make It Easy”
5. “Gettin’ Warmed Up”
6. “Blacktop Gone”
7. “Drowns the Whiskey” (feat. Miranda Lambert)
8. “Rearview Town”
9. “Love Me or Don’t”
10. “Like You Were Mine”
11. “Better at Being Who I Am”
12. “I’ll Wait for You”
13. “Ride All Night”
14. “Up in Smoke”
15. “High Noon Neon”

Source: Rolling Stone

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live