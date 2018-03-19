Photo: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Jason Aldean is being generous with the details about his upcoming “Rearview Town” LP.

So far, we know his eighth studio album is due in stores April 13th and was produced by his longtime collaborator, Michael Knox. There are 15 new tracks with one guest appearance by Miranda Lambert.

Songwriters on the project include Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Aldean is up for two honors at the The 53rd ACM Awards. The show airs live Sunday, April 15th, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

Here’s the “Rearview Town” track listing:

1. “Dirt to Dust”

2. “Set It Off”

3. “Girl Like You”

4. “You Make It Easy”

5. “Gettin’ Warmed Up”

6. “Blacktop Gone”

7. “Drowns the Whiskey” (feat. Miranda Lambert)

8. “Rearview Town”

9. “Love Me or Don’t”

10. “Like You Were Mine”

11. “Better at Being Who I Am”

12. “I’ll Wait for You”

13. “Ride All Night”

14. “Up in Smoke”

15. “High Noon Neon”

Source: Rolling Stone