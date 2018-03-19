Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia
RaeLynn’s latest single, “Queens Don’t,” promotes the message of strength from within.
“‘Queens Don’t’ is an empowerment anthem,” RaeLynn said in a press release. “A ‘queen’ is any person who knows that they are royalty from the inside out regardless of where they came from.”
The “Voice” alum also wants her fans to know that “self-worth shouldn’t be based on material things or other’s opinions,” she says, “but rather the beauty and strength of your spirit.”
Source: Sounds Like Nashville
Comments
