10 Most Commonly Broken & Failed New Year's Resolutions!

(99.5 WYCD) -- The New Year is all about starting fresh.

We walk -- or leap -- into the fresh start ambitiously with goals and resolutions in mind.

But how many of those resolutions do we actually keep?

It's not a coincidence that throughout most of January the gym is much more packed than usual, but by mid-February, you'll notice a decline.

So, while we're all for you being pro-active and setting goals, you either have to stick to them for longer than the "new year, new me" mindset wears off or avoid these most commmonly broken New Year's resolutions altogether.

1. Lose Weight and Get Fit

2. Get Organized

3. Spend Less, Save More

4. Enjoy Life More

5. Stay Fit/Healthy

6. Learn a New Skill

7. Quit Smoking, Drinking, or other Bad Habits

8. Help Others with their Goals

9. Fall in Love

10. Spend More Time with Family

I would also add travel to new places and be less stressed to this list.

Don't get me wrong, these are valiant goals, but most people don't stick to them.

Research from the University of Scranton found that just 8% of people will achieve their New Year’s resolutions

If you want to stick it out and achieve a "better" you in 2019, click here to see what experts recommend doing.

Some highlights include setting realistic goals for yourself, join a group or team up with a friend so you hold each other accountable, and break your goals down into smaller, more attainable goals.

Happy 2019!